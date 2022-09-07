Southern Water and Chichester MP to take part in discussion about tackling sewage discharges
A special online forum is to be held with Southern Water and Chichester MP Gillian Keegan set to among those discussing the ongoing problem of sewage discharges into the Sussex sea.
The panel discussion will take place on Thursday, September 22 from 5.30pm to 7pm and has been organised by the MP to enable members of the public to hear from the experts and put their questions to them.
Mrs Keegan has invited panellists who will be answering questions from the chair, and members of the public via a question and answer function with a representative of Southern Water – responsible for dealing with wastewater the area – along those taking part.
Also attending will be representatives from both regulators, Ofwat and the Environment Agency. The MP has also invited Natural England, the RSPB, and Chichester Harbour Conservancy Director, Richard Craven, who is leading Chapron, a ground-breaking multi-agency approach to environmental improvement in Chichester Harbour.
If you would like to join, register via www.gilliankeegan.com