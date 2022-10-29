The protest will be held between 12pm and 2pm at Southern Water head office in Yeoman Road.

The protest is being called by the South East Region of Unite Community, part of the trade union, Unite and comes a year after the last protest, when the company vowed to make improvements.

Having failed to make good on its promise, Unite Community South East Region is calling for Southern Water is be brought back into public ownership, saying ‘private companies have no right to own our vital water supplies.’

Some of the hundreds who came to Southsea Beach to protest against Southern Water in October 2021. Picture by Mike Cooter

Chair of Unite Community Sussex Coast branch, Dorothy Macedo, said: “In November last year we held a demonstration and the company promised improvements. Instead the situation has got even worse. Pollution and leaks have been a regular occurrence and the company has failed to make the necessary investment to address this.

“We are angry at Southern Water for failing to make good on its promise to take action to stop the leaks and pollution of our beaches, And even angrier at the government for letting companies like Southern Water off the hook scot free.