Southern Water: Anti-pollution campaigners to stage second ‘Splashmob’ protest outside Sussex headquarters
Angry at the repeated pollution of local beaches, residents, campaigners and Unite Community members are staging their second ‘Splashmob’ protest outside Southern Water’s headquarters in Worthing on Thursday, November 3 to highlight the company’s continued failure to invest to stop the leaks and pollution.
The protest will be held between 12pm and 2pm at Southern Water head office in Yeoman Road.
The protest is being called by the South East Region of Unite Community, part of the trade union, Unite and comes a year after the last protest, when the company vowed to make improvements.
Having failed to make good on its promise, Unite Community South East Region is calling for Southern Water is be brought back into public ownership, saying ‘private companies have no right to own our vital water supplies.’
Chair of Unite Community Sussex Coast branch, Dorothy Macedo, said: “In November last year we held a demonstration and the company promised improvements. Instead the situation has got even worse. Pollution and leaks have been a regular occurrence and the company has failed to make the necessary investment to address this.
“We are angry at Southern Water for failing to make good on its promise to take action to stop the leaks and pollution of our beaches, And even angrier at the government for letting companies like Southern Water off the hook scot free.
“We won’t be fobbed off anymore, and want our water back. Now is the time for Southern Water to be brought back into public ownership, private companies have no right to own our water supplies.”