Southern Water has been pumping sewage into Chichester Harbour for 19 days straight - and counting

Live data provided by the water show that Southern Water began discharging raw sewage into the protected Harbour at 9.26am on Friday, December 23.
More than 450 hours later and the waste water is still being dumped into the water.
Chichester Harbour is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
Representatives from the water company have been called before Chichester District Council’s overview and scrutiny meeting on Tuesday (January 17).
Southern Water and the Environment Agency have been approached for comment