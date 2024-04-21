Southern water launches storm overflow reduction pilot in West Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is now the seventh scheme led by the company’s Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force.

Bosham, looking out onto Chichester Harbour, is heavily impacted by groundwater in wetter months, and this can lead to private pipes and Southern Water’s network being overloaded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new pilot project will seek to address that challenge by using tried-and-tested techniques used in the Pan Parishes of Hampshire, near Andover.

Bosham has been announced as Southern Water’s latest pilot project in rolling out ‘innovative nature-based and engineering solutions’ to cut storm overflows. Picture: Southern Water

The project will include:

· Relining and sealing up to 9.9km of sewer in nearby Funtington – with more than 1.5km of this to be completed over the next year

· Building a new wetland scheme close to Bosham Wastewater Treatment Works by summer 2027

· Sealing private pipes where required to reduce infiltration into our sewer network

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement of this new pilot comes after Southern Water received government backing for an extra £10 million of spending over the next year to tackle storm overflows, before the company plans to enact its £1.5bn Clean Rivers and Seas Plan from 2025, with some of this money contributing to the project.

Task Force Delivery Lead for Bosham, Joff Edevane, said: “We’re really excited to begin work on another pilot that will make a real difference to reducing storm overflows in and around Chichester Harbour.