Southern Water shares money-saving tips to help customers cut down on their water bills

A leaking tap can cause you money in the long run

The water company is trying to show how small changes in your daily routine can help save water in your home and garden, which will eventually lead to cheaper bills.

Customers can apply for a free water-saving home visit, where an engineer could fit up to £100 of free water-saving devices in kitchens, bathrooms and toilets.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include tap inserts, water-efficient showerheads, dual-flush converters, and the supply and installation of water butts.

Katy Taylor, Southern Water chief customer officer, said: “We all rely on water every day, but our population is growing fast, and climate change is bringing greater risk of floods and drought. This puts pressure on our water supply and there’s only so much we can take from our environment.

“To conserve this precious resource, we’ve committed to reduce leakage, we’re looking at new ways to reuse water and we’re helping our customers use less water.

“Get in touch with us and we’ll book a convenient time for one of our engineers to visit your home. In under two hours, they’ll explain how simple, everyday changes could help you save water, save energy – and, in turn, save money on your bills.”

Southern Water says it wants to help customers reduce how much water they use to 100 litres per person, per day by 2040.

Customers can find home visit booking forms on the Southern Water website.