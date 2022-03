Adults and children under supervision aged over 12 are welcome to join the club, which is celebrating its centenary this year.

The spring beach clean will be on Saturday, March 26, from 11am to 1pm. Meet just west of Worthing Pier, equipment provided.

Worthing Rotary president Sally Nowak and Haydn Smith try out litter picking equipment ahead of the beach clean

To register, please email [email protected] or phone Trish on 01903 896567 today.

