Residents in the GU6 postcode – which includes Cranleigh, Alfold and Ewhurst – are among thousands in the Guildford area without water due to a technical issue at a Thames Water treatment works.

Thames Water said Storm Ciarán has caused issues at Shalford water treatment works in Guildford, Surrey.

The water company are providing bottled water at Artington Park and Ride in Guildford, but have ‘run out of water’ at Crown Court Car Park in Godalming. This site is expected to have more water at about 6pm.

Thames Water said they anticipate both sites will run until 9pm this evening.

The water company said they have a fleet of tankers pumping water into the local pipe system while they work to restore supplies.

A statement on Thames Water’s website said: “We’re really sorry about the continuing water supply problems in GU1, GU2, GU3, GU5, GU6, GU7 and GU8.

“Storm Ciaran has caused issues at Shalford water treatment works, which in turn has significantly reduced water levels in underground reservoirs that serve the area.

“We’re providing bottled water at Artington Park and Ride Old Portsmouth Rd, Guildford GU3 1LP.

“We’ve unfortunately run out of water at Crown Court Car Park, The Burys, Godalming, GU7 1HR, but expect to have more at about 6pm. We anticipate then running both sites until 9pm.

“We’re continuing to work hard to restore supplies as soon as possible. In the meantime, we have a fleet of tankers pumping water into the local pipe system.