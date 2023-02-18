Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Storm Eunice's winds broke this tree in Fletcher's Croft, Steyning

Storm Eunice in photos: the awful weather hit Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex one year ago

These pictures show the extent that Storm Eunice battered Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex one year ago.

By Lawrence Smith
15 minutes ago
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 2:05pm

Saturday (February 18) marks the first anniversary since the extreme weather hit the area.

The worst storm the country had seen in years brought chaos to Sussex with record-breaking winds causing trees to fall on cars and resulting in the closure of some schools.

The Met Office warned residents to expect damage to buildings, homes and roads and to expect cancellations to buses, trains and flights.

1. Storm Eunice

This stand was blown over at Potters Bar Town, where Horsham were due to play at the weekend. Picture: Potters Bar FC

Photo: Potters Bar FC

Photo Sales

2. Storm Eunice

Paula O'Sullivan took this photo of downed trees blocking the path from Poveys Close to Coulstock Road near the allotments in Burgess Hill on Friday, February 18, 2022

Photo: Paula O'Sullivan

Photo Sales

3. Storm Eunice

A plane lands at Gatwick during storm Eunice

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

4. Storm Eunice

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called on Friday, February 18, to reports of a damaged balcony in Silverdale Road in Burgess Hill. Picture: Roger Smith.

Photo: Roger Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Storm EuniceMet Office