Storm Eunice in photos: the awful weather hit Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex one year ago
These pictures show the extent that Storm Eunice battered Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex one year ago.
By Lawrence Smith
15 minutes ago
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 2:05pm
Saturday (February 18) marks the first anniversary since the extreme weather hit the area.
The worst storm the country had seen in years brought chaos to Sussex with record-breaking winds causing trees to fall on cars and resulting in the closure of some schools.
The Met Office warned residents to expect damage to buildings, homes and roads and to expect cancellations to buses, trains and flights.
