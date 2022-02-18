Storm Eunice: Scaffolding ladder comes loose in the wind leading to road closure

Saxon Lane in Seaford is closed after reports of a scaffolding ladder coming loose due to the high-speed winds from Storm Eunice.

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:14 pm

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police have been called to the scene and the road remains closed for public safety.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning in East and West Sussex starting at 5am, stating there is a 'good chance' that flying debris could result in loss of life. At the peak of the storm in early afternoon, gusts were forecast to rise to in excess of 70mph in inland areas and up to 80mph in coastal locations, before receding by evening.

Sussex Police have asked residents to avoid the area for the time being.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police have been called to the scene and the road remains closed for public safety.
Storm EuniceSeafordSussex PoliceWest SussexMet Office