Storm Eunice: Engineers prepared for power cuts as Sussex prepares for major storm

Winds of up to 80mph are predicted in coastal areas of the East and South East of England, which the Met Office has warned could cause power cuts when trees, branches and other debris are blown onto overhead power lines.

UK Power Network is preparing extra engineers, damage assessment teams, and call centre staff to respond to the expected increase in power cuts across the region.

Thanks to investment in remote control technology, engineers will be able to fix some power cuts quickly without visiting damage sites, the electricity company said.

UK Power Network announced there will be more than 100 engineering teams on duty. The teams will be able to climb poles to repair overhead power lines as soon as the winds subside to a safe level.

Head of customer services and innovation Ian Cameron, said: “This storm comes hot on the heels of Storm Dudley where we managed to get power supplies restored the same night. Based on the forecasts we anticipate that Eunice has the potential to cause significant damage to electricity networks so we are ready with extra resources on duty. Our message to people is to please be prepared at home, in case your power goes off.