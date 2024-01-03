An East Sussex village has been submerged following heavy rainfall due to Storm Henk.

Alfriston has been left underwater following heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the storm which has led to flooding in the area.

Six flood warnings and 22 flood alerts remain in place across Sussex, with the River Cuckmere flooding near Hellingly and Alfriston.

The River Cuckmere is expected to see water levels fall, the Environment Agency says, which could help ease flooding near Hellingly and Alfriston.

However, with another 20 to 30mm of rain forecast on Thursday the area could see more flooding before the end of the week.

Flooding is also expected for the River Ouse at Barcombe Mills.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Flooding will continue to affect fields, rural roads, gardens, and properties including The Old Clergy House, Deans Place Hotel, and properties near North Street, Willows Car Park and River Lane in Alfriston.

"Access along Litlington Road may be restricted by flood water. Only isolated showers are forecast Wednesday. River levels should continue to fall Wednesday, however flood impacts will remain until at least Thursday. The forecast for Thursday is uncertain.

"Another 20 to 30mm of rain is possible Thursday afternoon, which could cause flood impacts to return. Flood water can be deep and dangerous, please take care if walking near the river in Alfriston.

"Please plan to avoid driving on routes vulnerable to flooding, including North Street.”