Storm Henk: Flood warnings issued across Sussex following heavy rain and high winds

Flood warnings have been issued across Sussex following heavy rain and high winds from Storm Henk.

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for travel disruption, roof damage and possible power cuts across southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales until 8pm.

The Environment Agency has also issued flood warnings warning residents about the rising water levels as well as to avoid driving in those areas.

The Cuckmere and Bull Rivers were high on Monday and are expected to rise higher.

A yellow wind warning has also been put in place for the south of England by the Met Office, with some short-term loss of power a possibility.

The storm is expected to bring ‘very strong winds and heavy rain’ to parts of southern England.

From 12pm on Tuesday flooding could impact properties in Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road in Hellingly.

From 6pm flooding could impact North Street, The Willows' car park and properties by River Lane in Alfriston, East Sussex, while restricting access in Litlington Road.

Tuesday's rain should ease by 1pm.

The government has urged motorists to avoid driving through routes susceptible to flooding, including Mill Lane and Church Road in Hellingly and North Street in Alfriston.

There are also flood alerts in place for the River Adur, River Uck, and Western Rother.

In West Sussex the Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for Barcombe Mills, Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury on the River Adur as well as Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western Rother.

A statement from the Agency said: “In the last 24 hours, 30mm of rain has been recorded at Barcombe. Flooding will be extensive through fields with Barcombe Mills Road and Anchor Lane are likely to be impassable.

"30mm of rain has been recorded at Iping. From 2pm, flood water will affect fields, gardens, rural roads and properties at Lodsbridge, near Selham. Flood water could affect properties and the A285 at Coultershaw Bridge, near Petworth. Properties on the Lod could also be affected, including near Lickfold Bridge, Highstead Lane and at Halfway Bridge.