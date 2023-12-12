A Sussex based rights-of-way charity has paid tribute to its founding member who passed away recently.

Harold Rowling of the Monday Group died in October at age 101.

The Monday Group, an organisation of volunteers, builds and maintains stiles and other wooden structures on public footpaths in the Sussex countryside.

In ‘A Tribute to Harold Rowling MBE (1922-2023)’, the group said Harold ‘was of the war time generation’ with a ‘buccaneering approach to life’.

Monday Group members have paid tribute to Harold Rowling MBE (1922-2023)

They said: “He was a real character, capable, self-assured, very much a ‘can-do’ person. He abhorred bureaucracies and ‘pen-pushing’ with a vengeance. He emerged from the war with a first-class degree in engineering and knowledge and experience of engineering from his RAF service in India. He settled in Westmeston, where he built his own house on a plot in Underhill Lane, and brought up a family of five girls with his wife, Pam.

“He courted Pam in the war years while studying in London, thinking nothing of regularly cycling from London to Lewes and back to see her. His trips involved dodging wartime restrictions in a clandestine way that typified his defiance of authority and characterised his independence.”

The group said Howard had a successful career as an engineer with Shell. After his wife expressed disappointment about not being about to take their dogs for a walk on the Downs due to wartime footpath closures, Harold decided to open up the footpath network around Ditchling and Hassocks.

Harold Rowling (centre right) with team members from The Monday Group

The Monday Group said Harold started on his own by laying a concrete path through North End, Westmeston, before a gathering a team of volunteers.

The group said: “When retirement allowed, it became routine to work on Mondays, hence the ‘Monday Group’. The Monday Group pioneers were a hardy and resourceful group, undaunted by obstacles and challenges. They designed constructed and installed bridges stiles and other structures and hacked relentlessly away at scrub and thorny undergrowth to reveal the local rights of way network and ensure its accessibility to all.”

The group said the organisation grew into a number of teams with Harold ‘deciding key matters in his kitchen’.

“Harold also invested his skills and experience into developing and refining the designs of the structures, particularly stiles,” they said. “He established a tradition of working only in green oak as being durable, locally sourced (well before environmental sustainability was an issue of popular debate) and integrated aesthetically into the rural landscape.”

Harold Rowling from The Monday Group in 2015

Harold continued developing stile design into his 90s, stepping down from his leading role in 2018 at age 96.

The group said Harold had ‘a ready, dry wit and a wry, often mischievous sense of humour’. They added that he was ‘ahead of his time in recognising the social benefits of volunteering, of working as a team in the outdoors, often in challenging conditions, and requiring significant physical effort’.