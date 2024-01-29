Sussex beach closed after discovery of headless animal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The carcass – believed to be that of a deer – was found on Littlehampton Beach at 7.45am on Sunday (January 28).
Coastguard crews were called to the scene.
“A report was made to HM Coastguard by a member of the public about an animal carcass on Littlehampton Beach,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.
"Arun District Council was informed.”
According to reports on social media, the beach was cordoned off to the public.
An eye-witness wrote on Facebook: “It’s a deer. My partner was down there when the waste disposal man had come to pick it up.
"It had been cordoned off to the public by then.
"He said apparently it happens quite a lot. They fall into the river further upstream and get washed out to sea.
"He was waiting for protective clothing and the right waste disposal van to pick it up.”
Arun District Council has been approached for comment.