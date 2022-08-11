Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued an amber warning of ‘extreme heat’ for the area until Sunday, August 14, alerting people to possible adverse health effects like sunburn and heat exhaustion.

WildCall Officer Charlotte Owen said conditions are tough for wildlife too after a long period of drought and ‘relentlessly high temperatures’.

She said: “Water is in short supply, the ground is baked solid and refuge from the sun’s rays can be hard to find.”

Sussex Wildlife Trust has released a guide to helping birds, hedgehogs, frogs and other animals during the August heatwave. Picture: Steve Robards

Charlotte shared some tips for people who would like to support wildlife during the scorching weather.

She said: “Provide a shallow dish of water for thirsty birds, mammals and even insects.

“Placing a small stone in the centre will help any bees and beetles that accidentally end up in the drink to make their way out again safely.”

Charlotte said birds will use the water to bathe too, which is essential for maintaining good feathers.

She also recommended keeping dishes clean and topped up.

“A garden pond is an extremely valuable wildlife habitat and you can create a miniature version using an old sink, bucket or washing up bowl,” she said.

Charlotte said people should keep bird feeders topped up and scatter some of the food on the floor for ground-feeders.

She recommends soaked raisins and halved apples to provide moisture, as well as live or soaked mealworms for robins and tits.

Safe table scraps include unsalted bacon rind, bread, mild grated cheese and pastry.

Hedgehogs, badgers and foxes will also appreciate cat or dog food.

But Charlotte said: “Raisins pose a potential threat to dogs and cats, so please don’t put them out where pets may access them.”

Amphibians are vulnerable to dehydration so logs, rockeries, stone slabs and tall grass can provide refuge for them, she said.

Charlotte added: “Ponds that are dangerously low can be topped up.

“If your rain barrel is empty, it’s ok to use tap water – but it’s best to add little and often.”