News that local councils are to be given more flexibility over housing targets has been welcomed in West Sussex.

Housebuilding has been a contentious issue across West Sussex. Pictured by Eddie Mitchell are protestors opposed to plans for hundreds of homes on a green gap on the Worthing/Arun border

The Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill is to be changed to make clear that centrally dictated targets are advisory instead of mandatory.

Councils across the area have struggled to hit their targets while needing to strike a balance between safeguard green gaps and with many sandwiched between the sea and protected South Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new rules will mean councils will be allowed to approve fewer developments if they can show hitting housing targets would significantly change the character of an area.

They also include a crackdown on developers keeping land unused even when it has been granted planning permission and a government review on making it easier to build on brownfield land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news was welcomed by Arundel & South Downs MP Andrew Griffith. He said: “This is the news that West Sussex has long waited for.

“Giving local communities the power to tackle the blight of overdevelopment is a positive step forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since very first being elected I have always made clear my opposition to top-down housing targets leading to unsustainable development on green field sites.

“This new flexibility in our planning reforms will help protect our precious environment and countryside whilst prioritising brownfield land developments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Countryside charity CPRE also welcomed the announcement. Interim chief executive Tom Fyans said: “It seems the government has finally got the message that solving the housing crisis hinges on meeting local housing need, rather than arbitrary top-down targets.