Sussex nature trail named among the top 15 walks in Britain by national newspaper
and live on Freeview channel 276
The South Downs Way was one of the top 15 walks, named by the publication, in Britain that were also gargantuan in length.
In the article, The Times wrote: "But that is what we have tried to do here, choosing something for everyone, whether your idea of a great walk takes two weeks or a long weekend; whether you want fantastic scenery or bags of cultural interest; a good quality path, fewer people to contend with, or simply a route that is well marked and easy to follow."
The Times said of the South Downs Way: “It’s thought humans have been walking the safer, drier uplands of the South Downs for around 8,000 years; there’s certainly plenty of manmade evidence here, from Iron Age Cissbury to Ring, and the Roman’s Bignor Villa to the Long Man of Wilmington chalk figure.
"The South Downs Way National Trail itself was opened in 1972. It sits almost entirely within the South Downs National Park, following the grassy chalk ridge to the sea, offering fine views throughout and good going underfoot.
"There are charming villages en route – Alfriston, Amberley, Rodmell, Litlington – though they generally require a hoik down from the ridge to reach, and a hoik back up again to continue.
"Being in the populous South East, transport links are excellent but the route can get busy, especially as it’s open to cyclists and horse riders too."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.