Sussex nature trail named among the top 15 walks in Britain by national newspaper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Downs Way was one of the top 15 walks, named by the publication, in Britain that were also gargantuan in length.

In the article, The Times wrote: "But that is what we have tried to do here, choosing something for everyone, whether your idea of a great walk takes two weeks or a long weekend; whether you want fantastic scenery or bags of cultural interest; a good quality path, fewer people to contend with, or simply a route that is well marked and easy to follow."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Times said of the South Downs Way: “It’s thought humans have been walking the safer, drier uplands of the South Downs for around 8,000 years; there’s certainly plenty of manmade evidence here, from Iron Age Cissbury to Ring, and the Roman’s Bignor Villa to the Long Man of Wilmington chalk figure.

A trail that passes through Sussex has been named among the 15 greatest walks in Britain, according to The Telegraph.

"The South Downs Way National Trail itself was opened in 1972. It sits almost entirely within the South Downs National Park, following the grassy chalk ridge to the sea, offering fine views throughout and good going underfoot.

"There are charming villages en route – Alfriston, Amberley, Rodmell, Litlington – though they generally require a hoik down from the ridge to reach, and a hoik back up again to continue.