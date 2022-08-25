Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Water has warned that today’s (Thursday, August 25) forecast – which will see storms sweeping the coast in some part of Sussex and rain showers in other parts – means that it is ‘likely’ that there will be more discharges ‘to protect homes from flooding’.

It explained that the measure may be needed as the recent dry weather has resulted in debris and other heavier materials settling in the sewers and that when there is a sudden influx of water this material is moved within the system which can lead to blockages and, as a result, for the storm over flows to open out into the Sussex Coastline.

Residents and MPs continue to be concerned about the impact of the discharges along the Sussex coastline Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Extreme rain can overwhelm the combined sewer and drainage system which exists in many parts of our region. To protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding has led to some overflows – releasing excess water into the sea. These discharges are heavily diluted, typically being 95 per cent rainwater.

“We are dedicated to significantly reducing storm overflows and are running innovative pilot schemes across the region to reduce the amount of rainfall entering our combined sewers by 2030.”

The company has also said it is investing £2bn between 2020 and 2025, with most investment going to improving ‘wastewater assets and environmental performance’.

The news comes after MPs across Sussex joined forces and have written a letter to Southern Water over its 'unacceptable' sewage dumps with local residents also expressing their anger.