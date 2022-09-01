Sussex Sewage: Angling Trusts fury over 'appalling assault' on rivers and beaches

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Wittering. Picture by Derek Martin

Sussex has suffered thousands of tonnes of sewage being pumped into its river and coastal bathing waters over the years.

On Friday, August 26, the government outlined its commitment to reducing the amount of sewage that water companies pump into these water ways with the publication of it Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan.

The Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan was published for consultation earlier this year. The Angling Trust, along with nearly 22,000 other organisations and individuals, responded calling for the plan to be more ambitious and for the timescale for delivery, between 2035 and 2050, to be brought forward.

The Angling Trust claims the government ignored it as well as the advice of its own expert group, the Storm Overflow Reduction Taskforce, which has not been given the results of the consultation nor invited to advise further on how the plan could have been strengthened.

Stuart Singleton-White, head of campaigns at the Angling Trust, said: “Defras claim that the targets in this plan are the strictest ever for water companies to tackle sewage pollution and amounts to plans to deliver the largest ever investment in infrastructure to prevent pollution sound impressive. They aren’t and the government know this is a weak plan that falls short of what is needed.

“’Strictest targets’, ‘largest investment’, are not measures by which to judge this plan given the poor record of Defra and the water companies to tackle the deliberate polluting of our rivers and coast for decades.

"Its claims to ‘front load’ investment to protect bathing waters and ‘high priority nature sites’ are hollow. Given that high priority sites only account for 20 per cent of Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs) in England and only 8 per cent of CSOs are near bathing waters, reducing spills that impact on these areas by 75 per cent by 2035 is simply not good enough. It means that by 2035 less than a third of CSOs will have been dealt with. As for the rest, we have to wait until 2050 before they are finally tackled. And overflows into our estuarine and coastal waters are not covered by this plan.

“This is a government trying to spin its way out of a problem it only sees as needing to manage from a PR perspective. Our rivers and coasts are paying the price for this complacency.”

The Angling Trust has joined with other NGOs in the Blueprint for Water coalition in condemning this plan, and welcomes the move by WildFish (previously Salmon and Trout Conservation) in pushing for a judicial review on the basis it is unlawful as it will allow water companies to continue to dump raw sewage into our rivers for the next 28 years, something that is already illegal.

Mr Singleton-White added: “Even if the targets are met by 2035 and 2050, not only we will have to suffer this appalling assault on our precious rivers for another 28 years, but after those dates storm overflows will continue to spill.

"The government will allow them to operate during periods of ‘unusually heavy rainfall events’ but have not defined what an unusually heavy event will be given the impact of climate change. At bathing water and important wildlife sites, they will allow CSOs to spill up to three times during the bathing season, and for other CSOs they will allow them to spill up to 10 times a year.”

There are some nuggets of good news buried within the plan, Mr Singleton-White said, and the government is looking at ways to separate the rainwater that falls on our roofs and the ground from entering our sewage network through the development of measures in homes, and through sustainable urban drainages systems and natural solutions such as wetlands.