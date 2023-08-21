Plans for an offshore wind farm in Sussex have been submitted to the planning inspectorate.

Proposals to build Rampion 2 – an extension to the existing Rampion wind farm – were scaled back last year following public concern.

It was estimated that the offshore turbines – which would be around 13 kilometres from the coast between Brighton and Littlehampton – could power one million homes and ‘reduce carbon emissions by around 1.8 million tonnes per year’.

Now, Rampion 2 has submitted Development Consent Order (DCO) application.

Rampion offshore wind farm. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson from the Rampion 2 Project Team, RWE, said: “We have carried out a huge programme of engagement and consultation with our stakeholders and communities and as a result made changes to the design of Rampion 2.

"We are grateful to our stakeholders and local communities for taking the time to give us feedback and help us shape our project.

“The application includes detailed proposals for the Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm, environmental surveys and assessments, and includes a consultation report which details the number of consultations carried out over the three years.

"We have subsequently made multiple changes to the proposals in response to feedback from statutory consultees and the Sussex community.”

Now the DCO Application has been submitted, the planning inspectorate will take up to 28 days to decide whether to accept or reject the application.

Acceptance means that an application proceeds to be considered at examination. It does not make any decision on the outcome of the DCO application at this stage.

The spokesperson added: “If the DCO application is accepted for examination by the planning inspectorate, Rampion 2 will – in accordance with Section 56 of the Planning Act 2008 – notify each of the prescribed persons and bodies and publicise the accepted application.

“Project details will be made available on the project page of the planning inspectorate website if the application is accepted for examination Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm.