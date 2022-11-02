'Sustainable Business and Solar Summit' in Eastbourne this month

The event will bring together expert speakers from a wide range of companies and organisations, including consultants in business sustainability, solar-PV manufacturers, community energy groups and central government. Attendees will have access to presentations, Q&A sessions and the opportunity to share their own ideas and experiences about renewable energy and reducing costs.

Councillor David Tutt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “The summit will give business owners a clear roadmap to cheaper energy costs and a reduced carbon footprint. Cutting these costs is absolutely key and not just for the bottom-line. Last week, the UN Environment Programme confirmed what many of us already feared, that despite the promises made by governments, we will not prevent average temperatures rising more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. We have assembled experts from across the sustainability and energy sector and I urge our local business community to take advantage of this event to make positive changes for their business and the planet.”