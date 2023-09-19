The Environment Agency has forecasted a short-term water pollution risk along the Eastbourne coastline and swimmers have been told to stay out of the sea.

The forecast, which was made on Monday morning (September 18), was based on the effects that rain, wind and seasonality have on bathing water quality.

An Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) spokesperson said: "These factors affect the levels of bacteria that get washed into the sea from urban drainage via rivers and streams and how they disperse.

"The current advice is not to enter the water; safety posters will be on display along our coastline and red flags have been deployed by our coastguards.”

Eastbourne seafront. Picture from National World

After a short-term pollution event, levels of bacteria typically return to normal after a day or so, however, it’s possible to have several warning days in row, according to the council.