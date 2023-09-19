BREAKING
The Environment Agency has forecasted a short-term water pollution risk along the Eastbourne coastline and swimmers have been told to stay out of the sea.
By Jacob Panons
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST
The forecast, which was made on Monday morning (September 18), was based on the effects that rain, wind and seasonality have on bathing water quality.

An Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) spokesperson said: "These factors affect the levels of bacteria that get washed into the sea from urban drainage via rivers and streams and how they disperse.

"The current advice is not to enter the water; safety posters will be on display along our coastline and red flags have been deployed by our coastguards.”

Eastbourne seafront. Picture from National WorldEastbourne seafront. Picture from National World
After a short-term pollution event, levels of bacteria typically return to normal after a day or so, however, it’s possible to have several warning days in row, according to the council.

EBC said it will continue to monitor the Environment Agency’s advice to keep visitors as safe as possible.