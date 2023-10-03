During the pandemic a few volunteers started litter picking and improving Chatsworth Park, it has now expanded to become a monthly event on the first Sunday of each month at 11am.

The Chatsworth Volunteers are helping the area become a show stopper for park visitors next year, with spectacular views and habitats for local wildlife.

Councillor Laurence O’Connor, one of the volunteers, said: “Many families come along and enjoy time together in a community event with a purpose. It is great to see children litter picking and noticing the wildlife as they do so. There is no need to contact anybody beforehand, just turn up! Support and help is available along with any necessary equipment. Details are posted on the Telscombe Town Council Facebook page and website.

“Volunteers have worked hard to create wild flower areas and two small ponds. But once all the work is done it is a chance to just enjoy the wildlife and watch as things change with the seasons. It is really pleasing to hear people saying how important the park is to their mental health.

The Chatsworth Volunteers are bringing new habitats and wildflower walkways to the park. Photo: Telscombe Town Council

"It is clearly a space where people can enjoy the variety of wildlife in a beautiful well established park with loads of trees plus ideal places for children to play and experience the outdoors. The use of this park is enjoyed by so very many residents and the volunteers want to continue to make the park a great place to be.”

The most recent work was to sow wild flower seeds, and 10 bags of litter were collected from all over the park on Sunday, October 1.

The area will be maintained as a combination of wild grasses which are fantastic habitats for small mammals, reptiles, amphibians and insects like moths. The additional wildflower will border the path cut through the grass by walkers making a beautiful space to walk through, filled with the sounds of insects and scent of flowers.