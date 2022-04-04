The launch of the councils’ response to the Queen’s Green Canopy saw the planting of English oaks at Beach House Park in Worthing and Buckingham Park in Shoreham.

These are the first of more than 1,400 trees to be planted across the area, from Worthing to Southwick.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing mayor Lionel Harman and Caroline Nicholls, a Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, planting an English oak at Beach House Park in Worthing

Worthing mayor Lionel Harman and West Sussex deputy lieutenant Caroline Nicholls assisted with the Beach House Park planting.

Mr Harman said: “It is an honour to have had the chance to play my part in such an important commemoration in Worthing.

“The jubilee trees will be a lasting legacy to remember Her Majesty and all she has done for this country.”

Adur District Council chairman Stephen Chipp and his children Eloise, ten, and Samuel, six, had the honour in Buckingham Park.

Adur District Council chairman Stephen Chipp and his children Samuel, six, and Eloise, ten, planting an English oak in Buckingham Park, Shoreham

Mr Chipp said: “It’s particularly fitting that our jubilee celebrations should focus on such an environmentally-conscious issue as the planting of new trees.

“We all need to do our bit to tackle the climate crisis so I was delighted to be able to share with my children the honour of investing in the health of our planet.”

Trees will also be planted in parks and green spaces across Worthing, Shoreham, Lancing, Sompting and Southwick throughout the year. These will cover nine Adur wards, with the largest concentrations at Lancing Ring, Lancing Manor Park, Buckingham Park and Malthouse Meadow, and six Worthing wards, with the largest numbers being at Sheepcombe Hanger, The Sanctuary, West Hill and Northbrook Recreation Ground.