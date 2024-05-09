The River People Tour reaches the sea at their Newhaven community events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tour from Love Our Ouse is a series of free community events offering ways for local people to celebrate, learn and act for the River Ouse.

Their final stop is in Newhaven on Saturday 25 May 11am to 4pm at the Marine Workshops (previously UTC building). The event is a free fun day and everyone is welcome.

Attractions will take place both in and outdoors quayside including stalls, talks and fun activities for all the family. Newhaven has a rich history past and present with the Ouse and they look forward to local people taking part.

Natasha Padbury, Director of Love our Ouse, said: “We are so lucky to have a river with so much heritage, diversity and cultural potential. We believe those living along the Ouse can play a vital part in up-scaling positive action that will turn the tide on the health of the river and its tributaries. The tour aims to provide accessible and fun means for everyone to Love our Ouse.”

Marine Workshops and River Ouse at Newhaven

Try the Living Coast Undersea Virtual Reality Experience, make a river animal mask and be serenaded by local 14 piece joyful folk ensemble The Dockside Barrel Scrapers!

Meet local Ouse and nature groups and organisations – Greenhavens Network, Ouse Valley Climate Action, The Environment Agency, South Downs National Park, Newhaven History Society, Gig Clubs, Strandliners, Sussex Community Development Association, artists and more.

There is a series of exciting active guided activities. Take a family friendly guided bike ride up Egrets Way with the Ouse Valley Climate Action Active travel team or walk the exciting new West Quay and Beyond Heritage Guided trail.

The talks programme is packed. Explore bathing status water quality for the bay, learn about the Newhaven watercourses across the town, how to give the River back its rights to live and thrive and reflections on what Ouse river people care about.