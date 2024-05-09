The River People Tour reaches the sea at their Newhaven community events
and live on Freeview channel 276
Their final stop is in Newhaven on Saturday 25 May 11am to 4pm at the Marine Workshops (previously UTC building). The event is a free fun day and everyone is welcome.
Attractions will take place both in and outdoors quayside including stalls, talks and fun activities for all the family. Newhaven has a rich history past and present with the Ouse and they look forward to local people taking part.
Natasha Padbury, Director of Love our Ouse, said: “We are so lucky to have a river with so much heritage, diversity and cultural potential. We believe those living along the Ouse can play a vital part in up-scaling positive action that will turn the tide on the health of the river and its tributaries. The tour aims to provide accessible and fun means for everyone to Love our Ouse.”
Try the Living Coast Undersea Virtual Reality Experience, make a river animal mask and be serenaded by local 14 piece joyful folk ensemble The Dockside Barrel Scrapers!
Meet local Ouse and nature groups and organisations – Greenhavens Network, Ouse Valley Climate Action, The Environment Agency, South Downs National Park, Newhaven History Society, Gig Clubs, Strandliners, Sussex Community Development Association, artists and more.
There is a series of exciting active guided activities. Take a family friendly guided bike ride up Egrets Way with the Ouse Valley Climate Action Active travel team or walk the exciting new West Quay and Beyond Heritage Guided trail.
The talks programme is packed. Explore bathing status water quality for the bay, learn about the Newhaven watercourses across the town, how to give the River back its rights to live and thrive and reflections on what Ouse river people care about.
The event organisers will also be delivering their own activities throughout the day bringing their large scale river maps giving people the chance to get a birds eye view of the whole river and contribute their memories, concerns and hopes for the Ouse. They are also recruiting local people to become Citizen Scientists in their upcoming free River Ecology 101 training.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.