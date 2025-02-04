The wonder of wetlands: Major initiative begins to turn tide on biodiversity loss

An exciting £1.7m project to restore precious wetlands across the South Downs region and raise awareness about water is now under way.

Work on the “Downs to the Sea” initiative began in time for World Wetlands Day (2 February), with a bumper action plan to restore and create a network of “blue spaces” in the landscape.

It comes after National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded a grant of £1.7m late last year.

Downs to the Sea will help carry out much-needed restoration work to a number of internationally-designated wildlife sites, such as RSPB Pulborough Brooks and RSPB Pagham Harbour in West Sussex. The initiative will restore 15 ponds in the National Park to create biodiversity hotspots and support the movement of wildlife between sites, increasing resilience to a warmer and wetter climate.

A range of activities are also planned to connect people with waterways, including volunteering to help rivers and social prescribing to tap into waters’ benefits for health and wellbeing.

It comes as wetlands are under increasing threat from climate change, water usage, pollution, flooding, drought, and fragmentation. Some two thirds of all freshwater species are supported by ponds and yet the UK has lost half of all its ponds since 1900. In the South Downs National Park, a survey of pond locations showed that almost 70 per cent are in poor condition, or have disappeared from the landscape, resulting in large swathes of downland where no surface water is available for wildlife.

In addition to boosting biodiversity, wetlands can be amazing carbon sinks and a natural solution to climate change. Storing around a third of the world’s carbon, they slow the flow of water, cleaning it naturally and reducing the risk of flooding downstream.

The initiative is a partnership between the South Downs National Park Authority, South Downs National Park Trust, RSPB, Brighton & Hove City Council, Western Sussex Rivers Trust, and Writing Our Legacy.

Siôn McGeever, Chief Executive of the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “I’m so excited to see this brilliant project get lift-off. Alongside our partners, we’re looking forward to doing some really important work over the next three years to help improve our amazing wetlands.

“The South Downs region is full of incredible blue spaces – rivers, streams, ponds, coastline and a huge aquifer – but like so many parts of the UK, these water environments are under increasing threat. In many places wildlife is just surviving, rather than thriving as it should be. This project will help turn that around.

“Having bigger, better wetlands will also be hugely important as we face a more uncertain climate.

“Ultimately, we want to increase awareness of the vital role that water plays in all our lives, connecting people to water for its health and wellbeing benefits and helping to upskill local communities to be able to look after our waterways.”

Downs to the Sea has two main strands: water in the landscape and water in people’s lives. On the landscape side, a number of schemes are in the offing:

Wetland Restoration in the Arun Valley – delivering vital restoration works on a string of functionally-connected nature reserves down through the Arun Valley to the coast, at RSPB Pulborough Brooks and Amberley Wildbrooks, and at Ferry Pool wetlands, part of RSPB Pagham Harbour and RSPB Medmerry. These sites are internationally designated for their wildlife but need urgent investment to help increase biodiversity and build climate resilience.

Up to 15 dew pond restorations across Hampshire and Sussex, working with landowners.

The restoration of the historic village pond at Falmer, led by Brighton & Hove City Council.

On the people side, there will be:

Volunteering and apprenticeship opportunities around the monitoring and maintenance of watercourses.

The creation of “Water Champions” to help lead community-based action and raise awareness of the importance of water in the landscape.

A range of activities, including social prescribing, to help people experiencing loneliness, anxiety and depression. Working with local organisations there will be opportunities to get involved in nature-based activities, including at RSPB Pulborough Brooks.

Schools will receive fun and interactive assembly presentations and workshops, supporting the National Curriculum Rivers topic with local information and ideas on how they can help their water environment.

Led by Writing Our Legacy, there will be creative opportunities for those who may not have had access to wetlands before. Working with artists from Black, Asian and ethnically diverse audiences, the creative project will explore and respond to the Arun Valley and its wider landscape and heritage.

For updates on the project visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/downs-to-the-sea/