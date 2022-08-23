Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday morning residents were shocked to find thousands of dead whitebait fish washed along the stretch of the beach.

The Environment Agency told Sussex World in a statement that the incident is a result of ‘natural causes’ or the possibility that the dead fish had been dumped by a fishing vessel at sea.

Although there have been numerous incidents of sewage being discharged along the Sussex coast in the past week, the Agency said there were ‘no reports’ or evidence of pollution along that stretch of the coastline.

In a statement a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “We are aware that over the weekend, a number of dead fish were found on the beach at Bracklesham Bay. There are a range of possible causes that could have led to this, including natural causes.

"The Environment Agency is aware and it would be the agency responsible for looking into whether pollution may have been a factor or not. Our understanding is that nothing has been found that points to any particular cause at this stage.”

