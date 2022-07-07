Three day eco festival at Eastbourne's Princes Park

The events will be held at the E-Hive marquee in Princes Park, between 11am and 6pm each day.

All E-Hive events are free and organised by volunteers, showcasing what local people are doing - or could do - to help protect our planet.

There is something for everyone in the programme. There is an Eco Fashion Show with local people modelling their beautifully upcycled/recycled clothes and a guest appearance from a Great British Sewing Bee. Maybe you’d like to learn how to grow mushrooms, or how to buy more sustainable flowers, or relax and listen to brilliant local bands, including Chalk House Music, Black Strap Molasses and The Dalloways.