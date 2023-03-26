A location in Sussex has been named the UK’s top serotonin hotspot.

New research from Landys Chemist has analysed each UK area based on the number of gym memberships and massage studios, average temperature and sunlight hours, frequency of serotonin-boosting product purchases, and Google searches for serotonin-boosters, to reveal the UK’s serotonin hotspots.

What is serotonin?

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter (a messenger chemical that carries signals between nerve cells in the brain). It's thought to have a good influence on mood, emotion and sleep.

Top 10 serotonin hotspots in the UK: One Sussex location claims first place (photo Landys Chemist)

Brighton and Hove is the UK’s top serotonin hotspot, with a serotonin-boosting potential score of 7.43/10. The seaside city, has the second warmest climate in the UK, with an average temperature of 10.9°C. Brighton and Hove has almost 150 massage parlours per 100,000 people too.

The research also shows 13 per cent of the population has a gym membership, and an average of 2,499 hours of sunlight each year.

In second place was Norwich, and then Lincoln in third.

The study also found Londoners are the most avid gym-goers in the country, with 18 per cent of the city’s population owning a membership, and Bournemouth is the warmest city in the UK with an average temperature of 14°C.

