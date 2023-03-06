Tree planting at The Whapple in Littlehampton celebrates the Queen’s Green Canopy

​An oak tree has been planted at The Whapple in Littlehampton to celebrate the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The ceremonial planting was attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, Arun District Council chair Samantha-Jayne Staniforth and leader Shaun Gunner.

The oak tree, and 69 trees already planted by the council, were officially dedicated to the Queen’s Green Canopy, an initiative that was extended to to the end of March 2023 by the King as a lasting tribute to his mother.

Mrs Staniforth said: “The council is delighted to have been able to contribute towards this project. With the input of staff from Arun’s Greenspace Service and in particular Arun’s tree officer, we have chosen the most appropriate 70 trees across 15 wards to dedicate towards the Queen’s Green Canopy, which we have planted over the last two planting seasons.

Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner and chair Samantha-Jayne Staniforth with the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard

“The focus for our contribution has been the planting of native, broad-leaved species, including this oak tree, which we very much hope will provide a lasting and fitting legacy to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Arun District Council will also continue its commitment to tackling climate change through the planting of many trees in future years as part of our adopted Tree Planting Strategy.”

The council launched its ten-year tree planting strategy in 2021 to help improve woodland habitats and to increase existing tree canopy and numbers of trees on its land. The aim is to plant more than 33,000 saplings over the next decade, along with 500 mature trees, at more than 80 sites across the district.