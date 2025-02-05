Trust objects to drainage pipe for 70 East Sussex homes over fears of impact on nearby pond ecosystem

A Trust is objecting to a planning application for a drainage pipe, which they fear could damage ponds in Herstmonceux.

The Lime Park Heritage Trust wrote to the District Planning Officer at Wealden District Council to express their ‘strongest possible objections’ to the proposed diversion of surface water from a field adjacent to the pond network at Lime Park.

They said: “This proposal poses a severe threat to the established ecosystem, local heritage and amenity value of this unique site.”

The Trust’s objection relates to planning application WD/2024/2257/MAJ, which can be viewed at www.wealden.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-advice. Latimer Developments applied to Wealden District Council to install a drainage pipe and associated infrastructure at land at Lime End Farm, Chapel Row. Their covering letter said the below-ground pipe would discharge surface water from a residential development site and facilitate the delivery of 70 homes with detailed planning permission.

Ponds at Lime Park Museum at Herstmonceux

The Lime Park Heritage Trust is concerned that diverting the water source would have a ‘devastating impact’ on nearby ponds.

Their letter to the council said: “The network of ponds has been sustained for over 40 years by surface water runoff from the adjacent field.”

It said: “We are deeply concerned about the impact on protected species, including ducks, toads, moorhens, herons, and great crested newts, which are known to inhabit the ponds.”

A letter template at limeparkherstmonceuxmuseumunescoworldheritagesites.org also called the pond network ‘an integral part of the setting of a unique local heritage asset’, which is ‘the only surviving early electricity generating station’ from around 1896. This letter urges Wealden District Council to ‘immediately reconsider’ the proposed water diversion and conduct ‘a thorough and independent ecological and heritage impact assessment’ that considers the long-term impact on the pond’s ecosystem and historic generating station.

One of the ponds at Lime Park

The letter concluded: “We demand a full consultation with all stakeholders, including local residents, heritage organizations, and environmental groups, to find a solution that protects this invaluable natural and historical asset.”

The Trust also wrote to MP Angela Rayner, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, and sent a copy to MP Steven Reed, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

In this letter, they said sustainable alternatives could be explored and asked the Secretary of State to ‘intervene and recover the planning application’.

Latimer Developments’ application for the pipe said the outline planning application (OPP) for 70 homes (WD/2015/0090/MAO) was approved in September 2015, while all reserved matters (WD/2018/1584/MRM) were approved in February 2019.

Photos courtesy of The Lime Park Heritage Trust

The covering letter said: “The majority of planning conditions attached to the OPP have been discharged or partially discharged. This is with the exception of Condition 27 (Surface Water Drainage). Condition 27 of the OPP requires submission and approval of the surface water drainage scheme for the Site.”

It said the original idea was to follow the existing surface water runoff route across the southern boundary to the pond via overland flow. But concerns were raised by the Lead Local Flood Authorities over its ‘uncontrolled nature’.

The covering letter said: “The applicant has explored a range of options culminating in an agreement with the adjacent farm to install a pipe through the farm field to the watercourse to the south. The on-site drainage network remains unchanged with the difference being an outfall to Chapel Road where it connects to the off-site pipe rather than to the southern boundary and neighbouring pond.”

A spokesperson for Latimer said: “We developed a surface water drainage solution in close consultation with the local flood authority. The proposal is designed to maintain water flow to the local pond network while fully mitigating the risk of flooding on and around the site—an issue we understand is of rightful concern to the local community. As part of the application process, the proposal will undergo a full review by both the local planning authority and the local flood authority to ensure there is no negative impact on the local environment or ecosystem. We at Latimer are confident the proposal will be accepted, enabling the delivery of 70 much-needed homes, including 25 affordable properties, in line with the site’s existing planning permission.”