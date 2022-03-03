Twin girls help keep Haywards Heath clean after litter left in street

A Haywards Heath resident sent the Middy this photo of his two children picking up litter recently, which he said was left by engineering teams working on the Brighton to London main line.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:56 pm

Tim Bird of Oakhurst Lane said he was ‘dismayed’ to find coffee cups and fast-food wrappers left in his street.

“I am happy to report my twin girls, Seren and Hope, did a fine job tidying up,” he said.

Seren and Hope clean up litter on Oakhurst Lane, Haywards Heath. Picture: Tim Bird.

“Sometimes the younger generation really do put adults to shame, don’t they?”

Tom McNamee, the director in charge of Network Rail’s Brighton to London blockade, said: “We had over 2,500 people working during the nine-day blockade and have received lots of positive feedback regarding workforce behaviour in general.

“Littering is something we take incredibly seriously, so we will review with the team working near this location and take action where required.

“We have some follow-up work this weekend so will rebrief our colleagues to make sure they don’t leave any litter behind.”

