Twin girls help keep Haywards Heath clean after litter left in street

Tim Bird of Oakhurst Lane said he was ‘dismayed’ to find coffee cups and fast-food wrappers left in his street.

“I am happy to report my twin girls, Seren and Hope, did a fine job tidying up,” he said.

Seren and Hope clean up litter on Oakhurst Lane, Haywards Heath. Picture: Tim Bird.

“Sometimes the younger generation really do put adults to shame, don’t they?”

Tom McNamee, the director in charge of Network Rail’s Brighton to London blockade, said: “We had over 2,500 people working during the nine-day blockade and have received lots of positive feedback regarding workforce behaviour in general.

“Littering is something we take incredibly seriously, so we will review with the team working near this location and take action where required.