Two days of events confirmed to remember ‘devastating’ Lewes floods that inundated 600 homes and 300 businesses

Two days of events have been planned to mark the 25th anniversary of the devastating Lewes floods.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town was flooded on October 12, 2000, when the banks of the River Ouse burst following days of intense rain.

This caused more than 600 homes and 300 businesses to be inundated with water in just a few hours. More than 180 residents had to sleep in emergency accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commemoration event starts on Friday, October 31, and is organised by Lewes Town Council, Friends of Lewes, Lewes Climate Hub and Love Our Ouse.

Lewes was flooded on October 12, 2000, when the banks of the River Ouse burst after days of rain. Photo: Environment Agency

Town, district and county councillor Wendy Maples said: “The floods in Lewes in 2000 were devastating. Twenty-five years on, we are taking this valuable opportunity to look back, reflect and ask how we – as individuals, communities, emergency services, and local authorities – can be best prepared for flooding. By bring together residents, flood experts and local policymakers we hope we can honour the amazing spirit of Lewes that helped the town get back on its feet after the floods of 2000 – and ensure we learn from those events to be as resilient as we can against extreme weather in the future.”

Organisers behind the commemoration confirmed that no people lost their lives in the flood but said livestock was lost on the flood plains while many affected businesses never reopened. They said it took months to clean and repair homes and the damages cost £118 million, which would be about £230 million today.

The commemoration at Lewes Town Hall is inviting emergency and environment professionals and residents to discuss how Lewes can be better prepared for extreme weather events. October 31 will see professionals in the emergency, environment and support services taking part in presentations and panel discussions looking at the causes of the 2000 floods. They will also look at the current flooding risk and how to manage and adapt to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers said speakers will include: Cat Fuller, director at the Environment Agency; Matt Lloyd and David Washington of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service; and Pete Sudbury, former Deputy Leader of Oxfordshire County Council. There will also be representatives from local councils.

Flooding at Harvey's Brewery. Photo: John Gower

On Saturday, November 1, there will be a public meeting chaired by former Lewes MP Norman Baker where residents can ask questions of experts and flood specialists. The day will also include talks and activities, including interactive flood mapping and simulations, a Lego Flood House and practical ideas for flood preparedness.

There will be a multimedia exhibition of photos and audio memories over both days. Organisers said films of the 2000 floods have been curated by Friends of Lewes.

An event spokesperson said: “Other memorabilia will include bottles of the famous ‘Ouse Booze’ that local brewery Harvey’s rescued from their first-floor tanks and the original artwork poster of the flooded Lewes Railway Station, which made the cover of Private Eye.”

People can find out more about ‘Lewes Floods: The 25th Anniversary Event’ at www.lewes-tc.gov.uk.