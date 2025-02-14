Urgent action needed to save sewage system overload as thousands of homes planned for Surrey village

Thakeham's 400 homes plan for land near Alfold (image Thakeham and Google)

“Urgent and decisive” action is needed to solve the sewage crisis flooding a Surrey village – before thousands of planned new homes are built.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfold, in one of the county’s most picturesque boroughs, has suffered from sewage leaks as the creaking infrastructure system struggles with its current load.

Plans have been submitted for 400 new homes to the area – with residents fearful it will further shut down the system, and sewage leaks becoming an ever increasing problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With another 808 homes in the area about to go under consultation, Goldalming and Ash MP Jeremy Hunt says the time for action is now.

Writing to Thames Water CEO Chris Weston, the Conservative member of parliament has called on the firm to issue an urgent directive that no further development should occur in the Alfold area until sewage infrastructure has been upgraded.

The former chancellor has held meetings with the company’s top brass with follow ups scheduled where, he hopes, a solution can be found.

Alford has struggled with sewage and drainage capacity issues for many years, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The removal of Dunsford Park from Waverley Borough Council’s housing supply numbers adds to that pressure as not only was the scheme meant to bring infrastructure improvements but would have greatly reduced pressure on housing targets.

Without it the council can not demonstrate it has enough land earmarked for development – meaning, in simple terms developers can effectively build as an where they want.

Mr Hunt said the time had now come to “all work together to ensure infrastructure problems are properly addressed”.

He adds: ”You will be well aware that much of Thames Water’s and other infrastructure companies delivery programme has been on the assumption Dunsfold Park is to proceed in the near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter read: “I write not to request your urgent assistance following the application last week for a further 400 homes plus a consultation for a further 808 homes by a separate developer, both in the Alfold area.

“Both Thames Water and South East Water are well aware that the local sewage network is already exceeding capacity on the existing population demand.

“Sewage is flooding homes and front gardens on a recurring basis. Stationing tankers and relining portions of pipework may alleviate issues, but significant investment in upgrades by Thames Water, or indeed paid for by developers, is needed.

“I request Thames Water urgently issues written confirmation of the current position to local planning authorities and developers – i.e. that Alfold’s existing infrastructure can take no more capacity and that no further homes should be considered or constructed until the required upgrades have occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand Thames Water has issued a similar directive in Bentley, Hampshire.

“I am afraid we have reached the point that urgent and decisive action is now required by all parties.”

The borough’s Liberal Democrat group has also issued a call for urgent attention.

They said: “Despite years of unprecedented housing growth, there has been little to no investment in the infrastructure required to support these developments. This is not just a rural issue affecting villages like Cranleigh and Alfold; even towns like Godalming, Haslemere, and Farnham are feeling the impact of this neglect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Thames Water spokesperson said they work closely with local authorities and the Environment Agency to deliver housing needs while protecting the environment.

They said: “It is important to remember that we’re not statutory consultees for individual planning applications, but we do seek to comment with concerns when approached by the local authority.

“In Alfold we have made plans to re-line our pipes located behind Clappers Orchard, to prevent groundwater from infiltrating the sewers. We will also inspect the amount of surface water coming from a private pumping station in the village, and continue to investigate the wider network to understand the mechanisms of flooding in this area. We continue to engage with Jeremy Hunt and keep him informed of any updates.

“Flood management requires a multi-agency approach, and we work closely with the various organisations that have different responsibilities.”