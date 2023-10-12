Councillors have agreed that a ‘Victorian gem’ should be added to the 37-strong list of Conservation Areas in Horsham.

To be known as the Park Terrace Gardens Conservation Area, it will include Norfolk Road, Norfolk Terrace, Wellington Road, Chichester Terrace, Barttelot Road, Park Terrace, Park Street and East Street.

The decision was made during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (October 11) following a recommendation from the cabinet.

A public consultation was held between September and November 2022 regarding the designation, with 60 comments received from 31 responders.

Park Terrace Gardens Conservation Area. Image: Horsham District Council

As a result, some changes were made to the boundary of the proposed Conservation Area.

Businesses fronting on to Park Street will not fall within the boundary.

While the area’s Victorian heritage and detailing were particularly admired, Ruth Fletcher (Lib Dem, Denne) told the meeting that a moment of indecision decades ago was all that stood between the site and the bulldozer.

She said: “Park Terrace Gardens almost accidentally escaped the bulldozer.

“It was going to be knocked down as part of Horsham’s modernisation – and then it wasn’t. In fact it ended up being designated an ‘area of indecision’.

“Thanks to that past indecision, we now have a beautiful little Victorian gem to preserve.”

Mrs Fletcher and other praised the work of residents for being the ‘driving force’ behind the decision to create a new Conservation Area.

Roger Noel (Con, Upper Beeding & Woodmancote) said: “This type of housing has in the past been carelessly torn down by many town councils and, indeed, by this one when Albion Way was created. All in pursuit of modernisation and redevelopment.

“There has been little or no appreciation in te past of the architectural significance of this type of Victorian craftsmanship.

“There are seven locally listed buildings in this area, especially in Barttelot Road, which contain significant red brick construction designs featuring stone carvings and fine examples of Victorian terracotta panels, pediments and finials.”