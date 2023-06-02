Sussex World photographer Steve Robards has taken some delightful footage at Jack and Jill windmills in Clayton this week.

Families looking to make the most of the sunny weekend could consider visiting the site as part of a gentle nature walk.

Jack and Jill Windmills Society has fully restored and now maintains Jill Windmill, which is a traditional 19th century working century corn windmill in the South Downs National Park.

Most of the ongoing maintenance of Jill has been carried out by unpaid volunteers, who have met at almost every Saturday since January 1979.

Open Days at Jill Windmill take place on most Sunday afternoons from May to September. The planned upcoming open days are: Sunday, June 4, 2pm to 5pm (Jack Windmill open exclusively to Society Members); Sunday, June 11, 2pm to 5pm; Sunday, June 18, 2pm to 5pm; and Sunday, June 25, 2pm to 5pm (Jack Windmill open exclusively to Society Members).

Visit www.jillwindmill.org.uk to find out more.

1 . Jack and Jill windmills Beautiful views over Sussex from Jack and Jill windmills Photo: Steve Robards, SR2306021

