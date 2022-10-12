Video - See dolphins swimming off the Sussex coast
A number of dolphins have been recorded swimming alongside an RNLI boat off the coast of Sussex
On Monday, October 10, the Brighton RNLI crew posted a video of the dolphins swimming by their boat on social media.
A spokesperson from the RNLI said: “We were lucky enough to be joined by several dolphins during a Sunday [October 9] training exercise recently. They followed our boat for around 10 minutes and left us near Brighton Marina.”
In the video dolphins can be seen swimming on both sides of the boat.