Video shows beautiful autumn tints at Muster Green in Haywards Heath
Autumn has arrived in Mid Sussex and the leaves have almost completely changed colour.
Visitors to Muster Green in Haywards Heath can see beautiful shades of amber and crimson and even some hints of pale green in the foliage.
Haywards Heath Town Council revealed in January that Muster Green had received its ninth consecutive Green Flag Award. Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag award scheme manager, said: “The staff do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award.”