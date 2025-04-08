Visitors to East Sussex urged to stay safe after warning about unstable cliffs
The council said visitor numbers are increasing as the weather improves but said ‘unstable cliffs’ can pose a risk.
They also warned that beach walkers can be at risk of getting cut off by the tide.
Councillor Claire Dowling, ESCC cabinet member, said: “The cliffs contain many overhangs and cracks that visitors may not be able to see, as illustrated recently by a large crack in the chalk cliff near Belle Tout lighthouse. The cliffs, while beautiful, are extremely unstable and huge quantities of chalk can fall at any time with absolutely no warning. We want people to enjoy visiting the stunning East Sussex coast but to do so safely and urge them to stay back from the cliff edges and bases.”
The council said thousands of tonnes of chalk fall from the cliffs each year, but despite this dangers, visitors regularly stand too close to the edge or walk or sit at the cliff base.
The council urged beach walkers to check the tide times before heading out, to wear appropriate clothing and to let someone know where they are going and when they will be back.
Councillor Dowling said: “Incidents of walkers being stranded on the beach after being cut off by the tide happen more frequently than people realise. Visitors can check the tide times before setting out at www.tidetimes.org.uk.”
The safety messages are part of an ongoing joint campaign being promoted by the county council, HM Coastguard, The National Trust, South Downs National Park Authority, Sussex Wildlife Trust, Seaford Town Council, Wealden District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council.
Visitors who spot anyone in danger or see someone who has fallen, should call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard and not attempt to rescue them.
