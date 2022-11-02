Warmest UK beaches in autumn: East Sussex beach ranks highly
New research has revealed the which beaches you should be heading to this autumn.
Parkdean Resorts has looked at climate data over a number of years to find the warmest beaches in the UK during the autumn months. Top was Porthcurno Beach in Cornwall with 13.1 degrees, closely followed by Kynance Cove in Cornwall and Birling Gap in East Sussex - both 13 degrees.
The coldest beach was Yellowcraig in Scotland at nine degrees, followed by Three Cliffs Bay in Wales at 9.6 degrees and Kinghorn Harbour in Scotland at 9.7 degrees.