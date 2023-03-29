WATCH: Climping beach left to 'natural management' due to lack of funds to repair flood defences

Funds to manage Climping beach are dwindling and at some point in the future the cost of maintenance will exceed the amount allowed to be spent under government rules.

That is according to the Environment Agency, that said in the meantime it is being as proactive as possible with the money it has to keep the beach in as good a state of repair as possible.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We’ve recently moved shingle to bolster Climping’s flood defences, and we plan to use a further 4,000 tonnes a local landowner is bringing in from Littlehampton to protect the car park, land and homes.

“Our local team is removing any timber groynes that pose a risk to safety. This work will continue into the summer.

“We would urge local people to always check their flood risk online at www.gov.uk/flood or via Floodline: 0345 988 1188.”

Our pictures taken at Climping beach this month shows signs warning visitors to keep away from unsafe structures.

A permanent warning poster on the beach says the long-term plan for the stretch of coastline between Littlehampton and Poole Place is to allow it to realign to a more ‘naturally functioning system’, while continuing to provide flood defence to the large hinterland flood plain.

It goes on: “Currently, there is a reactive ‘patch and repair’ approach to maintenance of the beach at Climping with many timber groynes and structures now reaching the end of their life. When these are no longer functioning effectively and are assessed to pose a risk to public safety they are removed.

"There are limited public funds available to spend on maintenance activities at Climping beach and at some point in the future the costs of maintaining the beach will exceed the spend that can be justified under government rules. The available funds are being used to make the beach as resilient as possible by prolonging the life of assets and through beach recycling activities.

"The set-back beach shingle banks constructed through beach recycling activities have been placed landwards of the previous defences. Placing the shingle in this landward position is more sustainable allowing the beach space to change, consequently waves lose more energy as they travel up the beach and cause less damage.

"The shingle banks have been placed to reduce flood risk and are not designed for pedestrian or vehicle access. Please keep off these structures.”

1 . Climping beach defences There are limited public funds available to spend on maintenance at Climping Beach, so the long-term plan is to allow it to realign to a more naturally functioning system Photo: Gary Shipton

