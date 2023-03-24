Following encouragement nationwide and across all parishes, local parishes in West Sussex have been working behind the scenes on how to encourage all of us to make changes to ease the effects of climate change.

Easebourne, Lodsworth and Heyshott parishes are pressing on with action in response to climate change. A Parishes Environment Group (PEG) was formed last year with representatives from the three parishes with the intention to encourage residents to step up their action on combating the problems created by the climate emergency. The severe effects of climate change have been all too evident with the scorched park in Easebourne last Summer a clear example.

Work is progressing on such initiatives as improved cycling and walking routes but the first major step from PEG is the production of a helpful booklet on the emergency full of ideas on what individual homeowners can do to ease the problems. Ideas range from lower laundry temperatures to making your own fertiliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 24 different suggestions as well as a number of useful links to helpful websites on subjects such as recycling and living a more ethical, greener life. Many are money saving ideas as well as having the benefit of healing our planet.

District Councillor Francis Hobbs with parish councillors Elaine Roberts Grimsey (Easebourne), Rob Harris (Heyshott) and Jim Summers ( Lodsworth) in Easebourne Park promoting the climate response booklet

The booklet explains the extent of the climate problem and also launches a climate pledge , whereby all residents are encouraged to pledge to commit to at least five of the suggestions in the booklet. An insert in the booklet can be completed and dropped off in collection boxes at locations in all 3 parishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Easebourne this is the Cowdray Farm Shop, for Lodsworth the Lodsworth Larder village shop and The Three Moles public house at Selham and finally for Heyshott The Unicorn public house. Residents can also come up with their own ideas as the booklet is by no means exhaustive.

Booklets will be distributed by mid March and the response will be followed up by PEG over the weeks to come. It is the intention that this will be the start of many “climate emergency” initiatives lead by PEG. The group has been chaired by Francis Hobbs the District Councillor who commented “I am passionate about our environment and take great pride in my modest vegetable patch! Above all, as “tenants” of our finite resources, we all have a responsibility to protect and enhance our own small piece of the planet”.