What? Trees in St Leonards Rd, Bexhill? Why not? Locals have their say

Local residents, businesses and community groups are invited to attend a key meeting about improving the environment and look of St Leonard’s Road in Bexhill-on-Sea town centre. The meeting will be held next Tuesday (16 January) at Galleon Games in St Leonard’s Road, 5.45pm for a 6pm start.

A guest speaker at the meeting will be Shane Frost from GreenBlue Urban, experienced urban planners and designers. Shane will give a short presentation on the feasibility of planting trees on St Leonards Road and opportunities to bid for funding, including urban tree planting projects.

This will be the third meeting of the newly formed St Leonards Road Area Community Association. The mini regeneration project intends to make the street a greener and healthier place to live. The group is supported by Rother District Councillors Arren Rathbone-Ariel and Christine Bayliss as well as councillors from the County and the Town.

RDC lead for regeneration Cllr Christine Bayliss said: “Cllr Arren Rathbone-Ariel and I have joined forces to work with local residents and businesses to improve the environment and look of St Leonards Road. This is a historic shopping street, with some interesting shops, and we feel it is time that it had a well-deserved facelift.

“Please do attend this meeting if you are keen to learn more – and share this invite with relevant organisations and businesses.

“None of this is possible without support from residents and businesses in St Leonards Road, which is why we have set up this community association.