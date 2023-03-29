Edit Account-Sign Out
Why is there green and yellow tape on railings around Eastbourne?

You may have seen tape on railings around Eastbourne and here’s why.

By India Wentworth
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:53 BST

According to Eastbourne Business Improvement District (BID), they will be undertaking an independent road safety audit before installing 56 planters around the town centre. The audit is needed first to make sure the planters don’t cause any obstructions to road users or block crossing points for pedestrians.

The tape will be replaced with the planters to welcome visitors and residents to the town once the audit is complete.

A BID spokesperson said: “We had such great feedback from members of the public about the planters - that they simply have to return! A massive thank you to Handpicked Flowers, Plants and Gifts - now at the Foundry and in Mark Lane, for their efforts last year. We thought they were stunning!”

Why is there green and yellow tape on railings around Eastbourne? (photo from Eastbourne BID)
