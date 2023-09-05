Government plans to relax environmental protections relating to housing development would have a devastating impact on Chichester Harbour, it was claimed by two major conservation groups on September 5.

On August 29, the government announced that 100,000 more homes could be built via reform of “defective” EU laws, relating to nutrient neutrality. The government says the ‘unblocking’ of homes between now and 2030 would deliver an estimated £18 billion boost to the economy.

Through an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, the Government will do away with ‘red tape’ and allow for the delivery of the homes ‘desperately needed by local communities.’ It is expected that developers could begin construction on these homes in a matter of months. The government claims it would also put in environmental protections including significantly expanding investment in and evolving the Nutrient Mitigation Scheme run by Natural England.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/100000-more-homes-to-be-built-via-reform-of-defective-eu-laws#:~:text=Over%20100%2C000%20homes%20held%20up,the%20government%20has%20announced%20today.But Chichester Harbour Trust and Chichester Harbour Conservancy have responded with concern to the announcement and demanded a rethink.Chair of the Trust, John Nelson, said: "Basically what this means is that particularly for Chichester and around the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty where you have a number of proposed developments that do not have the infrastructure to support them - like roads and water treatment works - they would be able to go ahead."The Trust fears that without properly funded and proven alternative measures in place, the environmental degradation of the Harbour will further decline, as thousands of additional properties discharge nitrates through wastewater into a system already substantially over-capacity.The additional funding required to support Natural England’s evolving Nutrient Mitigation Scheme places additional burden on taxpayers, rather than developers. The £200m additional funding proposed nationally to reduce agricultural run-off and upgrade water treatment works represents a drop-in the ocean in addressing the impact of this level of development. Whilst not without its flaws, the existing nutrient mitigation system made an attempt to offset the impact on our sensitive waterways of housing development.Furthermore, the Government’s own watchdog, the Office for Environmental Protection, has stated that the changes will “demonstrably reduce the level of environmental protection provided for in existing environmental law, and that the Government has not adequately explained how…new policy measures will ensure it still meets its objectives for water quality and protected site condition.”John said: “We echo the concerns raised by other conservation groups that this announcement is a backward step in protecting our precious wetlands and waterways, and displays a lack of commitment to protecting our environment as outlined in Government’s own 5-year Environmental Improvement Plan.“There is no shortcut to investing in infrastructure to support development. Changes in water regulation are urgently needed to allow and compel water companies to invest in water treatment capacity. Investment must come before development.”He warned that if the plans went ahead the 'rug could be pulled from under our feet' - undermining the excellent outcomes of a recent summit to protect the Harbour.

Chichester Harbour from Kingley Vale. Photo supplied by Chichester Harbour Trust. Image credit © Paul Adams Harbourimages.co.uk

“I call on our local MPs to oppose these changes in the interests of our local communities.”The Trust – which is a registered charity established in 2002 to protect the natural beauty and wildlife habitats of Chichester Harbour, through the acquisition of land within the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – urges the Government to review and reconsider these policy changes to better reflect long term environmental protection for the unique and precious harbours, seas and rivers.

The Trust now holds over 375 acres of land in 15 sites around the harbour. With ever-growing support from the local community, the Trust works in partnership with Chichester Harbour Conservancy, landowners, local authorities and all those who love Chichester Harbour and wish to protect it for everyone to enjoy http://www.chichesterharbourtrust.org.uk

Chichester Harbour Conservancy – the statutory authority for Chichester Harbour which manages the Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – has also spoken out.

In a statement, the Conservancy said it was profoundly disappointed by the government’s regrettable decision to scrap nutrient neutrality legislation.

"The rules were part of the Habitats Regulations and required developers to mitigate against pollution added to the harbour through wastewater from new homes or run-off from building sites. Removing these protections is bad news for water quality and the precious habitats of Chichester Harbour.

"The harbour is already under immense pressure from housing development; last week the Planning Inspector approved 198 new houses in Chidham, on the border of the AONB. Despite Chichester Harbour Conservancy fighting against the development at appeal, concerns for the health of the harbour and the need for a clear wildlife corridor were dismissed in favour of the development.

"Chichester Harbour is one of the most important sites for wildlife in the UK. Already threatened, its protected habitats were assessed to be in an ‘unfavourable declining’ condition in 2021."

Matt Briers, CEO of Chichester Harbour Conservancy said: “We are witnessing unmitigated urbanisation across the boundary of Chichester Harbour. Nature is in crisis and the condition of the harbour is declining. The government’s promise of future grant funding is no compensation for the loss of protective legislation. The erosion of our strongest environmental legislative protections, in conjunction with unchecked development on our boundaries leaves the harbour in a more vulnerable position than ever.”

Applications for a further 572 dwellings across Bosham, Southbourne and Birdham are currently in the planning process, all of which will have an impact upon the condition of the harbour. The absence of an agreed local plan is leading to speculative development, resulting in a greater threat to the wildlife and unique habitats of Chichester Harbour.