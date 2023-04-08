Amid speculation that Easter Sunday (April 9) will be the hottest day of the year so far in parts of the UK, attention will return in Sussex to the tiny village that often achieves the highest temperatures.

Britain is set to be warmer than parts of the South of France on Easter Sunday with highs of up to 18C to bring the hottest day of the year, but the Met Office is predicting a more measured 13C for large areas of Sussex.

Sadly, Monday will be much wetter.

The Met Office said that after a largely fine and dry Easter weekend for most, things will turn more unsettled late on Sunday and into next week.

Wiggonholt near Pulborough in the Horsham district reached the highest temperature in the UK in March 2022. Photo: Steve Robards

High pressure, which has been responsible for the dry and fine weekend weather for most, will move away to the east, to be replaced by a westerly Atlantic regime, with periods of winds and rain to come.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “A change is on the way for the UK weather as the dry, settled, and in places warm conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather pattern from Sunday afternoon.

“This change happens first for Northern Ireland and Scotland, where Sunday afternoon rain will be replaced by blustery showers overnight and into Monday. Elsewhere, a mainly dry, but increasingly cloudy day on Sunday, with rain arriving for parts of Wales and southwest England by evening. Rain spreads east across other areas into Monday, with showers following.”

The wet and windy weather will continue next week, with fronts arriving from the west bringing periods of rain for many on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny Sunday ... but not for long

Sussex on the South Coast typically enjoys warmer weather than much of the country – and a tiny Sussex village which time forgot regularly achieves UK-wide record temperatures, but probably not on Sunday.

In March, 2022, the Met Office announced that Wiggonholt near Pulborough in the Horsham district had reached the highest temperature in the UK so far that year.