World Champion swimmer joins line-up for The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024

Karen Pickering MBE will be firing the starting gun with Mims Davies and Stephanie Inglesfield on Sunday, May 19.

During her 20-year career Karen won an incredible 35 major championship medals, as well as 38 National titles. She was four times World Champion, broke two World Records and competed at four consecutive Olympic Games.

Karen said: “This is just a great community event. Research shows that exercise, especially in the open air, has such a benefit to our physical, as well as mental, well being and will certainly increase our life span. To support local charities to this extent is wonderful and I’m very much looking forward to being part of this in May.”

The Bike Ride Team's chairman Mike Oliver said: “The entries are flying in and our early bird offers are still available. Every penny we receive from you (the public) goes to the charities, so now with the best routes we’ve ever had come and help us make GHHBR No.11 a fantastic day to remember. We’re ready and waiting to greet you.”

Haywards Heath Town Team are working with Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club to organise the event. The club have chosen Bipolar UK and Sussex Search and Rescue as their charities.

There are four routes for riders to choose from. These include a family-friendly 12-mile ride and a 74-mile challenge. All riders will be ‘chipped’ so everyone will know how well they did.

There will be Feed Stations for longer routes, as well as Portaloos where other facilities are not available. Organisers said there will also be ‘family fun’ activities in The Broadway once the riders have set off, complete with live entertainment in the afternoon to welcome everyone home. Medals will also be handed out.

Organiser Ruth de Mierre said: “As always, our huge thanks to our lovely sponsors who this year include Thakeham, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart and Amphibian Scaffolding.”