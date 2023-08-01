Worthing will continue its pursuit of cleaner coastal waters despite ‘key late changes’ by the government to the bathing water application process, the council has said.

Councillor Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, said the town is determined to achieve designated bathing water status for the stretch of shores opposite Beach House Grounds and Sea Lane in Goring.

This will allow for increased water quality testing along the borough’s coastline.

However, the council has said it was surprised to learn from Defra earlier this month, seven weeks into the bathing season, that the criteria for this year’s applications were being changed.

The stretch of coastline opposite Beach House Grounds in Worthing where the council hopes to achieve designated bathing water status. Photo: James Pike Photography Ltd

A spokesperson for the council said: “Applications now require evidence of at least 100 bathers on two separate days at the specific sites, whereas no specific figure or time frame over the summer was previously stated.

"Photographs of unidentifiable visitors using the beach are now also required.

“The changes mean that much of the work done by the Council and its team of volunteers - during a hotter period when Worthing’s coastline was packed with bathers - is of no use in the application process.”

Following the changes, the council has launched two consultations to seek feedback on the proposed designation of the two sites and said any information the public can provide will help in its applications.

To find out more about the designation, visit: www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/goring-bathing-water-consultation-2023, and to complete the questionnaire, visit: www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/worthing-beach-house-bathing-water-consultation-2023/.

Councillor Wells added: “It’s hugely disappointing that Defra changed the bathing water criteria seven weeks into the bathing season, leaving us and our dedicated volunteers with quite a lot to do before the end of the summer.

“Rest assured we won’t give up on the designations for East Beach in Worthing and West Beach in Goring, and have collectively adapted our approach to accommodate the new criteria ensuring we create two strong applications, which we hope will be very difficult to refuse.

"I want to thank all of our volunteers for their patience and resilience to this challenge, they are all fantastic and more determined than ever to help Worthing achieve these new designations and keep our coastal water clean.”