Worthing trees for Queen’s Green Canopy will help prevent flooding

Tarring Flood Action Group was joined by West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Margaret Bamford, who was invited to plant the first tree on the green at the top of Tarring High Street.

In all, three hoherias and three laurels were planted at The Triangle. These will absorb carbon, as well as helping to prevent flooding in the area by soaking up rainwater.

West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Margaret Bamford with Worthing councillor Hazel Thorpe, planting trees in Tarring

Mrs Bamford was keen to get stuck in and helped dig the holes for the trees.

Plants were also placed in the rainwater gardens in Rectory Road, surrounding and opposite The Triangle.

Organiser Hazel Thorpe said: “Last autumn, we planted more daffodils and bluebells but I think the squirrels helped themselves first. The rainwater gardens were replanted with plants grown on by Peter Smith, Graeme Jeffery and myself. More replanting will follow.”

The group continues to encourage residents to join its Adopt A Drain scheme. Those who sign up pledge to clear their drains of leaves on a regular basis and, where possible, report back on any abuse of street drains by anyone depositing things that could cause a blockage, and in turn increase flooding.

To donate plants, adopt a drain or help with the next planting, email [email protected] or telephone 01903 201299.