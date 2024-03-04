Environmental consultancy expands into Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision has been prompted by a rapid influx of new clients, particularly in the south of England. Ecologist, Alex Rosenfeld, has been hired to bolster the company’s delivery capabilities and cater to its growing client base.

Speaking on the recent expansion, Biodiverse Consulting’s founder and director, Vicki Mordue, said: “We enjoyed an incredibly successful year last year, throughout which we cherry-picked expert talent in the north to help with the demand for our specialist environmental services. As we continue to win new business, and with biodiversity net gain now being mandated by law, it became clear that we needed a physical presence in the south to enhance our client support in this region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I began the business with ambitious growth plans and it's great to see some of these already coming to fruition. Alex joins us at a pivotal moment for our industry and we can’t wait to unveil more growth plans in the not-so-distant future.”

Founder and director at Biodiverse Consulting, Vicki Mordue, with new ecologist, Alex Rosenfeld.

Biodiverse Consulting offers a host of specialist environmental services and works with businesses to positively impact nature. One such client is the Ashford-based grounds maintenance service, JN Gardening Limited.

Speaking on this collaboration, founder and director, John Newbury, said: “Biodiverse Consulting has been instrumental in helping my team develop a comprehensive understanding of legislative changes and the opportunities they present for the business.

“I am thrilled to see Vicki expanding her presence in the south, and do not doubt that with her growing team, she will help even more businesses harness the power of nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his new role at the company, Mr Rosenfeld commented: “I had heard great things about Biodiverse Consulting and its strong portfolio of clients, so to be joining the team just as environmental legislation is changing feels incredibly exciting.

"With the company strengthening its presence in the south, my Brighton base makes me well placed to support this area of business growth. My specialism is in birds and with bird season around the corner, I can’t wait to get started.”

Biodiverse Consulting was founded in 2019 to help companies in the built environment sector achieve sustainable and responsible development. It specialises in biodiversity net gain (BNG) and nutrient neutrality, and offers a comprehensive range of traditional ecology services.